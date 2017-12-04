FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy expands at slower 0.3 pct q/q pace in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 4, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in a day

Greek economy expands at slower 0.3 pct q/q pace in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded for a
third straight quarter in July-to-September but at a slower pace
than in the previous quarter, statistics service (ELSTAT) said
on Monday, upwardly revising data for the second quarter.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product
grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, at a slower compared
to 0.8 percent in April-to-June.
    The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.3
percent clip in the third quarter, decelerating from a 1.6
percent growth rate in the previous quarter.

*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      Q3 2017  Q2 2017   Q1 2017   Q4 2016   Q3 2016
GDP (q/q, pct)     0.3      0.8*      0.7*     -0.5*     0.6*
GDP (y/y, pct)     1.3      1.6*      0.4      -0.9*     1.2*
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

            
    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.