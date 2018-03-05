FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

Greek economy grows 0.1 pct q/q in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded for a
fourth straight quarter in October-to-December last year but at
a slower pace than in the previous quarter, statistics service
(ELSTAT) said on Monday, upwardly revising data for the third
quarter.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product
grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a revised
0.4 percent in July-to-September.
    The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.9
percent clip in the fourth quarter, accelerating from a revised
1.4 percent growth rate in the previous quarter.
    Based on a first estimate of seasonally unadjusted data,
full-year GDP growth last year came to 1.4 percent, ELSTAT said.

****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      Q4 2017   Q3 2017  Q2 2017   Q1 2017   Q4 2016
GDP (q/q, pct)      0.1       0.4*     0.7*      0.6*     -0.4*
GDP (y/y, pct)      1.9       1.4*     1.5*      0.4      -0.9
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
