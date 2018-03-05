Greek economy grows 0.1 pct q/q in fourth quarter

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded for a fourth straight quarter in October-to-December last year but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday, upwardly revising data for the third quarter. The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a revised 0.4 percent in July-to-September. The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.9 percent clip in the fourth quarter, accelerating from a revised 1.4 percent growth rate in the previous quarter. Based on a first estimate of seasonally unadjusted data, full-year GDP growth last year came to 1.4 percent, ELSTAT said. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.1 0.4* 0.7* 0.6* -0.4* GDP (y/y, pct) 1.9 1.4* 1.5* 0.4 -0.9 ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)