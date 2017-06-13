Germany's Schaeuble sees Greece deal with lenders on Thursday

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was confident that Greece and its international lenders will reach a compromise deal this week, a step that would unleash more loans for Athens.

"We'll manage it on Thursday. You'll see," Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in Berlin.

Officials have said euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund are likely to strike a compromise on Greece on Thursday, paving the way for new loans for Athens while leaving the contentious debt relief issue for later.

IMF head Christine Lagarde suggested a plan last week under which the Fund would join the Greek bailout now, because Athens is delivering on agreed reforms, but would not disburse any IMF money until the euro zone clarifies what debt relief it can offer Greece. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)