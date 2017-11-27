Berlin declines comment on possible other uses for unused loans to Greece

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the German Finance Ministry declined to comment on Monday on possible alternative uses for unused credits for Greece after the euro zone bailout fund’s head suggested left-over credit could be allocated to other purposes.

He said Greece’s lenders would provide an update on the country’s situation at a meeting on Dec. 4, adding: “I don’t want to pre-empt the next meeting of the Eurogroup.”

The head of the euro zone’s European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund told Handelsblatt’s Monday edition that Greece was making good progress with its reform drive. He said unused funds could be used to repay loans to other creditors. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt)