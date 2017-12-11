FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output up 0.5 pct y/y in October
#Markets News
December 11, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

Greek industrial output up 0.5 pct y/y in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.5
percent in October compared to the same month a year ago, after
an upwardly revised 3.2 percent increase in September,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell
0.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
increased 12.1 percent. Electricity production increased 1.0
percent.
    
 KEY FIGURES  OCTOBER  SEPT   AUG     JULY  JUNE   MAY   APRIL
     (%)                                                 
 Industrial   +0.5     +3.2*  +5.5    +2.1  +1.8   +6.3  +0.8
 output y/y                                              
 Manufacturi  -0.3     +1.3   +3.1    +1.3  +2.8   +4.2  +3.7
 ng output                                               
 y/y                                                     
  * revised data

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

