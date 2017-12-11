Greek industrial output up 0.5 pct y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.5 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 3.2 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell 0.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 12.1 percent. Electricity production increased 1.0 percent. KEY FIGURES OCTOBER SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL (%) Industrial +0.5 +3.2* +5.5 +2.1 +1.8 +6.3 +0.8 output y/y Manufacturi -0.3 +1.3 +3.1 +1.3 +2.8 +4.2 +3.7 ng output y/y * revised data (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)