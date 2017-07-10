FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.9 pct in June, led by household equipment
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.9 pct in June, led by household equipment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in June, statistics service data showed on
Monday.
    The reading in June was 0.9 percent from 1.5 percent in May.
Consumer prices were led lower by household equipment and health
services.
    The data also showed the headline consumer price index
decelerated to 1 percent year-on-year from 1.2 percent in the
previous month.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    JUNE  MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   
EU-harmonised  0.9   1.5   1.6     1.7     1.4   1.5   0.3   
CPI y/y        1.0   1.2   1.6     1.7     1.3   1.2   0.0   
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

