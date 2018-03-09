FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 10:20 AM / in a day

Greek consumer price inflation at +0.4 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in February, statistics service
ELSTAT data showed on Friday.
    The reading in February was 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in
January. The data also showed the headline consumer price index
also picked up to 0.1 percent year-on-year from -0.2 percent in
the previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
protracted recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
 KEY FIGURES     FEB    JAN     DEC    NOV     OCT     SEPT
 EU-harmonised   +0.4    0.2    1.0    1.1     0.5     1.0
 CPI y/y         +0.1   -0.2    0.7    1.1     0.7     1.0
  
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
