EU's Moscovici confident of Greek reform review conclusion on Monday

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers should be able to agree on Monday that Greece has made sufficient progress to merit the disbursement of new loans, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Union Pierre Moscovici said.

“I‘m quite confident that, on the basis of the good work that has been made on prior actions voted ... in the Greek parliament, we will conclude today the third review of the programme Greece,” Moscovici said before a meeting of the ministers in Brussels.

“That means we need to prepare the conclusion of the programme as such and not only a conclusion but a successful conclusion. That means Greece being back as a normal member of the euro zone and the final signal, the end of the Greek crisis.” (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)