2 months ago
Greek industrial output rises 1.0 pct y/y in April
June 9, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 2 months ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.0 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.0
percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, after an
upwardly revised 10.1 percent increase in March, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
0.1 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output
rose 13.2 percent. Electricity production increased 3.7 percent.
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES   APRIL   MARCH   FEB    JAN   DEC    NOV   OCT
(%)
Industrial    +1.0    +10.1* +11.0   +7.1  +2.5  +2.1  +6.9
output y/y
Manufacturing +3.7    +8.6   +6.1    +1.1  -1.9  +1.7  +7.2
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

