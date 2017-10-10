FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 5.6 pct y/y in August, helped by electricity
October 10, 2017

Greek industrial output rises 5.6 pct y/y in August, helped by electricity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 5.6
percent in August compared to the same month a year ago, after
an upwardly revised 2.1 percent increase in July, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
3.1 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
increased 6.6 percent. Electricity production increased 15.1
percent.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         AUGUST  JULY  JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MARCH
(%)
Industrial          +5.6    +2.1* +1.8   +6.3  +0.8   +10.1
output y/y
Manufacturing       +3.1    +1.3  +2.8   +4.2  +3.7    +8.6
output y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

