Eurogroup agreed Greece should solve immunity issue - Italy's Padoan

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers discussed the issue of three officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia facing charges in Greece and agreed that Athens should resolve the problem, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

Spain has said Madrid would block the disbursement of funds to Greece unless Athens granted immunity to the privatisation agency officials charged over a sale and lease-back deal of state-owned buildings in 2015.

Padoan said there would still be a disbursement of 8.5 billion euros, but progress on the case of the officials would be assessed when the transfer of money took place.

He added that Greece had been told results were required, but said he was optimistic about a quick solution. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)