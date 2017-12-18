Greece to push back DESFA gas grid deadline - source

ATHENS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency (HRADF) will push back to February the deadline for the submission of binding offers for a 66 percent stake in the country’s natural gas grid operator DESFA, a source close to the process said on Monday.

“The interested parties have sought an extension, it will be granted with the deadline sometime in February. That date has not yet been set,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

The deadline for the submission of binding bids, under an initial timetable, was Dec. 22.

The asset sale is part of a privatisation programme undertaken by Greece under the terms of its multi-billion euro bailout. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)