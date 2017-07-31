FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Greek retail sales up 0.3 pct in May led by books, department stores
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 31, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 6 days ago

Greek retail sales up 0.3 pct in May led by books, department stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 0.3 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago,
after a downwardly revised 2.1 percent rise in April, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Retail sales were led higher by books, stationary and
department stores, the data showed.
    
    
KEY FIGURES       MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC  NOV 
Retail Sales by   0.3   2.1*    -1.2    9.9   -0.1 -1.0  4.0  
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   0.4   3.8*    0.1    11.2   1.4  -1.3  2.2
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.