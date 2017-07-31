Greek retail sales up 0.3 pct in May led by books, department stores

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 0.3 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago, after a downwardly revised 2.1 percent rise in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Retail sales were led higher by books, stationary and department stores, the data showed. KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail Sales by 0.3 2.1* -1.2 9.9 -0.1 -1.0 4.0 volume y/y Retail Sales by 0.4 3.8* 0.1 11.2 1.4 -1.3 2.2 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)