Greek retail sales rise 2.3 pct in July led by books, furniture
September 29, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 19 days ago

Greek retail sales rise 2.3 pct in July led by books, furniture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume grew 2.3 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago after an downwardly revised 3.7 percent increase in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led higher by furniture, household appliances, footwear, books and stationary the data showed.

Greece’s economy expanded in the first three months of 2017 as gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent compared to the final quarter of 2016 when it contracted by 1.1 percent.

The government expects the economy to grow by about 2 percent this year.

**************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Retail Sales by 2.3 3.7* 0.3 2.1 -1.2 9.9 -0.1 volume y/y Retail Sales by 1.6 3.1* 0.4 3.8 0.1 11.2 1.4 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

