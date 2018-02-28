Greek retail sales rise in December, led by appliances, cosmetics

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 1.8 percent in December compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 2.6 percent drop in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. Retail sales were led higher by appliances, books, cosmetics and drugs, the data showed. Greece's economy expanded for a third straight quarter between July and September, driven by strong tourism and higher government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the second. The government expects the economy to grow by 2.5 percent this year. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY Retail Sales by 1.8 -2.6* -1.0 -0.8 0.8 2.5 volume y/y Retail Sales by 2.2 -1.4* -0.7 -0.7 0.4 1.8 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)