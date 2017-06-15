Greek finance minister says "optimistic" on loan deal for Greece

LUXEMBOURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said he was optimistic euro zone lenders would reach an agreement on Thursday on the disbursement of new loans to Athens that the country needs to pay back maturing debt in July.

