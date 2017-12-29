Euro zone lending growth sets new 8-1/2 yr high

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bank loans to euro zone companies and households grew last month at their fastest pace in eight and a half years, data showed on Friday in a fresh sign the bloc’s economic expansion was gathering pace.

Corporate lending rose by 3.1 percent in November while household credit increased by 2.8 percent, in both cases the highest reading since mid-2009, the European Central Bank data showed.

