FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, bond yields dip after sources say ECB could prolong bond buys
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a month

Euro, bond yields dip after sources say ECB could prolong bond buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The euro and government bond yields in the single currency area fell on Tuesday after Reuters reported that the ECB may keep the option open to prolong its asset-purchase scheme again in 2018.

European Central Bank policymakers disagree on whether to set a definitive end-date for their money-printing programme when they meet in October, raising the chance that they will keep open at least the option of prolonging it again, six sources told Reuters.

The euro shed around 40 ticks to trade at $1.1961 on the report and gave up some of its earlier gains on the U.S. dollar .

Euro zone bond yields fell, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield hitting a session lows at 0.437 percent , down 2 basis points on the day.

European stocks were up very slightly after report, trading in positive territory. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by John Geddie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.