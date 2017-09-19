Euro, bond yields dip after sources say ECB could prolong bond buys

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The euro and government bond yields in the single currency area fell on Tuesday after Reuters reported that the ECB may keep the option open to prolong its asset-purchase scheme again in 2018.

European Central Bank policymakers disagree on whether to set a definitive end-date for their money-printing programme when they meet in October, raising the chance that they will keep open at least the option of prolonging it again, six sources told Reuters.

The euro shed around 40 ticks to trade at $1.1961 on the report and gave up some of its earlier gains on the U.S. dollar .

Euro zone bond yields fell, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield hitting a session lows at 0.437 percent , down 2 basis points on the day.

European stocks were up very slightly after report, trading in positive territory. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by John Geddie)