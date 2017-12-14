FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, bond yields rise as ECB revises up growth forecasts
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
December 14, 2017 / 1:53 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Euro, bond yields rise as ECB revises up growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The euro strengthened and euro zone bond yields rose after the European Central Bank on Thursday revised its growth forecasts upwards.

The euro hit a nine-day high of $1.1863 as ECB President Mario Draghi set out the revision to the growth forecasts and said further growth surprises were possible.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit the day’s high and was up 3 basis points on the day at 0.34 percent at one point during his speech.

Euro zone stocks and blue-chips were little changed by the rise in the euro, trading down 0.3 to 0.4 percent, the levels they were at before Draghi began speaking. (Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.