Euro zone bonds selloff, stocks rally after US payrolls data

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond markets sold off but stock markets in the bloc rallied on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

The U.S. economy created 313,000 new jobs in February, recording its biggest increase in more than 1-1/2 years, but a slowdown in wage gains pointed to a gradual increase in inflation this year.

Euro zone bond yields rose after the data before pulling back slightly. Germany’s 10-year bond yield was last up 1.5 basis points at 0.64 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped to a session high, last up 0.5 percent, and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent to a session high.

Sterling rose slightly against the dollar after the labour numbers were published, trading up 0.2 percent at $1.3845 . Against the euro, sterling rose 0.3 percent to 88.92 pence per euro as the rise in the dollar hit demand for euros.