German bond yields hit 7-week low after U.S. jobs data, stocks dip
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
November 3, 2017 / 1:06 PM / in a day

German bond yields hit 7-week low after U.S. jobs data, stocks dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a seven-week low on Friday, while stocks in the euro area fell, after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs in October - the largest gain since July 2016 but well below economists’ expectations for an increase of 310,000 jobs after a sharp slowdown in job growth the previous month.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, dragging European peers with them. The German 10-year bond yield dipped to 0.35 percent , its lowest level in around seven weeks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell to a session low after the data, erasing earlier gains to trade flat on the day. Britain’s FTSE 100 also hit a day’s low to trade flat. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
