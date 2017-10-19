FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain bonds, stocks sell off as Catalonia deadline passes
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 days ago

Spain bonds, stocks sell off as Catalonia deadline passes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields rose and stocks sold off on Thursday after a deadline for Catalonia to retract an ambiguous declaration of independence made last week passed.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the regional parliament could vote on a formal declaration of independence from Spain if Madrid failed to hold talks with Catalonia, ignoring a deadline to drop a secession bid.

A source told Reuters that the Spanish cabinet would proceed with Article 155 of the constitution on Saturday following Puigdemont’s comments.

Spanish government bond yields reversed early falls and was last trading almost 2 basis points higher on the day at 1.65 percent.

Yields on safe haven German bonds fell to the day’s lows of 0.37 percent.

Spain’s main stock index fell up to 1 percent after Puigdemont’s letter, and was last down 0.7 percent as bank stocks weighed, while the euro dipped into negative territory. (Reporting by London Markets Team, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

