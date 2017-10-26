Spanish markets rise on report of possible Catalan election

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s government bonds and stocks rose on Thursday after a report suggested that Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont is set to call a snap regional election for Dec. 20, a move that could prevent a further escalation of tensions with Madrid.

Barcelona-based La Vanguardia said Puigdemont had taken the decision in a bid to convince the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy not to enforce direct rule in the region.

“This news is positive for Spain because it looks like Puigdemont is looking for ways other than declaring independence,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

“It sounds like he is calling these elections so that Madrid does not have to invoke article 155,” referring to a law that would allow central government to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy.

Spain’s 10-year government bond yield - which moves inversely to price - fell 6 basis points to 1.58 percent on the news.

Spain’s main stock index extended gains to hit a two-week high, and is now up 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Julien Ponthus; Editing by John Geddie)