UPDATE 1-Spanish markets dip then recover as political crisis drags on

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish bonds and stocks briefly dipped on Thursday after Madrid threatened to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy, quickly recovering their poise as investors bet a catastrophic showdown would be averted.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said his cabinet would meet on Saturday to impose direct rule in Catalonia, after the region’s leader -- ignoring a 0800 GMT deadline to drop his secession campaign -- said it could make a formal declaration of independence if Madrid continued its “repression”.

In the moments after that deadline passed, Spanish government bond yields rose 3 basis points. But they were last trading flat on the day at 1.63 percent.

Similarly, yields on safe-haven German bonds fell to the day’s lows of 0.37 percent at one stage but were back up to 0.39 percent by 0920 GMT.

Spain’s IBEX stock index fell as much as 0.8 percent , before pulling back from session lows.

“I think there’s an element of the market trying to figure out exactly what’s going on, but generally the feeling is the Spanish government has got the upper hand and that’s why the reaction is limited,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham Taylor.

“Particularly as it seems that Catalonia is not explicitly calling for independence, the message appears to be more nuanced than that.”

However, the volatility index for Europe bourses rose to its highest in five weeks.

On other euro zone fixed-income markets, most bonds held on to recent price gains as the “blackout” period began ahead of next week’s European Central Bank meeting, when policymakers are expected to provide details on the unwinding of monetary stimulus.

Yields have largely dropped in recent sessions on expectations that the ECB will continue asset purchases for longer than many expected, albeit at a lower level.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, at 0.39 percent, is well off the 0.50 percent it was yielding at the start of the month.

In the midst of the political headlines, Spain successfully auctioned 4.5 billion euros of bonds of various maturities.