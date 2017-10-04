FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone retail sales much lower than expected in Aug
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 4, 2017

TABLE-Euro zone retail sales much lower than expected in Aug

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following
data for retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro in August:
 
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month*
                                                            Mar-17  Apr-17  May-17  Jun-17  Jul-17  Aug-17
 EA19                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          0.6     0.0     0.5     0.5    -0.3    -0.5
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     0.1     1.2    -0.6     0.6    -0.6    -0.3
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     1.3    -0.9     1.0     0.5     0.0    -0.4
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           0.1    -1.2     0.6    -0.4     0.3    -0.1
        Electrical goods and furniture                         1.4     0.0    -0.7     1.2     0.0    -0.5
        Computer equipment, books and other                    2.0    -1.0     0.8     0.4     0.6       :
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       1.5    -0.2     1.5    -0.2    -0.6     0.9
        Mail orders and internet                               2.4    -1.0     4.0    -1.9     4.8       :
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     0.5    -0.6     1.2     1.0    -0.9    -0.9
 EU28                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          0.1     0.5     0.4     0.3     0.0     0.0
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     0.0     1.1    -0.2    -0.1    -0.1    -0.1
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     0.3    -0.1     0.5     0.9     0.1     0.2
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           0.3    -1.0     1.2    -0.5     0.2     0.0
        Electrical goods and furniture                         1.3     0.4    -1.4     1.5     0.4    -0.9
        Computer equipment, books and other                   -0.9    -0.7     1.2     1.7     0.3     0.4
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       1.3    -0.2     1.3     0.3    -0.6     0.8
        Mail orders and internet                              -0.5     2.2     1.6     0.2     1.4     1.7
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     0.1     0.3     1.2     0.5    -0.6    -0.5
 Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year*
                                                            Mar-17  Apr-17  May-17  Jun-17  Jul-17  Aug-17
 EA19                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          3.0     2.8     2.7     3.5     2.3     1.2
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     1.6     3.5     2.1     2.7     1.5     1.1
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     4.4     2.7     3.6     3.8     3.6     2.3
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           7.2     2.8     3.6     1.7     1.8     2.2
        Electrical goods and furniture                         4.2     2.4     2.6     4.0     4.0     3.6
        Computer equipment, books and other                    5.4     2.7     3.2     4.4     4.5       :
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       2.0     2.2     3.9     3.4     1.3     2.6
        Mail orders and internet                              11.1     6.6    11.7     6.9    12.8       :
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     1.2     0.0    -0.1     4.1     1.1    -0.2
 EU28                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          2.8     3.0     2.7     3.3     2.4     2.0
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     1.3     3.5     2.0     2.0     1.3     1.2
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     4.3     3.1     3.4     4.3     3.8     3.3
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           7.3     3.7     4.4     2.8     2.2     2.8
        Electrical goods and furniture                         4.4     3.6     2.2     4.2     4.3     3.5
        Computer equipment, books and other                    3.1     0.0     1.3     3.9     3.5     4.7
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       2.9     3.0     4.5     4.7     2.4     3.2
        Mail orders and internet                              13.4    11.9    13.0    11.7    12.6    12.7
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     1.0     0.2     1.0     4.1     1.4     0.8
 
 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

