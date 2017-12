Dec 4 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Exactech Inc said on Monday private equity firm TPG Capital had raised its offer to $737 million in cash.

The revised offer of $49.25 per share represents an increase of 17.3 percent to the previously announced $42 per share, the company said.

Exactech’s board has approved the amended terms and said the deal is in the best interests of shareholders. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)