MOVES-Exotix Capital makes three senior hires for frontier markets
October 16, 2017 / 9:39 AM / in 6 days

MOVES-Exotix Capital makes three senior hires for frontier markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exotix Capital, a specialist emerging markets investment bank, made three senior hires – a non-executive director and heads of investment banking and equity sales – as part of its frontier markets expansion.

Serge Marston, who currently heads EMEA sales at NEX Markets, joins the board as a non-executive director, Exotix said.

The firm named Chiamaka Ezenwa head of investment banking, West Africa. She most recently served as head of equity sales at FBN Capital in Lagos.

The bank also appointed Mbithe Muema, who previously headed institutional sales at African Alliance Kenya, to lead equity sales in Nairobi. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
