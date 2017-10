Oct 26 (Reuters) - Online travel-booking company Expedia Inc reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on strong performance in the company’s vacation rental unit HomeAway.

The company’s revenue rose to $3 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $2.58 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Expedia rose to $352.2 million, or $2.23 per share, from $279.3 million, or $1.81 per share. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Alana Wise; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)