Experian posts rise in quarterly revenue

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter organic revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates, and said it expects full-year organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said organic revenue from ongoing activities for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 5 percent in North America and was unchanged in UK and Ireland at constant exchange rates.

The company said it expects its benchmark tax rate for the year ending March. 31 to be unchanged from it previous guidance of between 26-27 percent, after the latest U.S. tax cut.