FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Express Scripts CFO resigns
Sections
Featured
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Express Scripts CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Eric Slusser has resigned and named James Havel as his successor, effective Oct 25.

The company said net profit attributable to Express Scripts rose to $841.7 million, or $1.46 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $722.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago.

The pharmacy benefit manager’s revenue fell to $24.68 billion from $25.41 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.