Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co on Wednesday shrugged off the threat of Amazon.Com’s possible entry into the pharmacy benefit management business.

“I feel very confident we’ll stand well against an entry in the PBM space, be it Amazon or anybody,” Express Scripts Chief Executive Timothy Wentworth said on a conference call.

The pharma supply chain, including pharmacy benefit managers and drug distributors, have been rattled by the rumored entry of Amazon into the prescription drug market. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)