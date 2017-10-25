FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 2:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co on Wednesday shrugged off the threat of Amazon.Com’s possible entry into the pharmacy benefit management business.

“I feel very confident we’ll stand well against an entry in the PBM space, be it Amazon or anybody,” Express Scripts Chief Executive Timothy Wentworth said on a conference call.

The pharma supply chain, including pharmacy benefit managers and drug distributors, have been rattled by the rumored entry of Amazon into the prescription drug market. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

