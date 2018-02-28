FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 28, 2018 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Express Scripts would look at Medicare pharmacy drug plan deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fourth quarter from first quarter in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co would take a look at any Medicare pharmacy drug plans up that go up for sale including those of Aetna Inc or CVS Health Corp as its rivals seek antitrust approvals on their $69 billion deal, Express Chief Executive Officer Tim Wentworth said on Wednesday.

Wentworth, the morning after the company reported higher fourth-quarter profit, was speaking to Wall Street analysts about its interest in expanding managing the pharmacy benefits provided under the Medicare program for older or disabled people.

“If a meaningful book of business is coming to the market, we would take a look,” Wentworth said.

Wall Street analysts have speculated CVS and Aetna will need to sell some plans to please antitrust regulators. Neither company was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.