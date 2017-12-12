FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-New York comptroller to withdraw Exxon shareholder climate proposal
#Banking and Financial News
December 12, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

RPT-New York comptroller to withdraw Exxon shareholder climate proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to headline or text)

BOSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli plans to withdraw a shareholder proposal it had filed for Exxon Mobil Corp annual meeting next year, his office said in a press release on Tuesday.

DiNapoli, who oversees a state retirement fund, said the resolution will be withdrawn because Exxon said Monday it agreed to conduct a climate change impact analysis. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
