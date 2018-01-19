FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 8:59 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Facebook to prioritize 'trustworthy' news sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will change the ranking of its News Feed to give priority to trustworthy news sources above those that its users do not consider trustworthy, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook that the social media network would be surveying its users to determine which news sources “are broadly trusted,” an effort he said would stem sensationalism.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Andrew Hay

