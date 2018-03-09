FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 4:05 PM / in a day

Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it has signed a deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) to stream 25 games this season on the social network.

MLB Network would produce the game on behalf of Facebook and also distribute specially curated content in addition to each live game broadcast.

Facebook had tied up with MLB last year to show 20 of the league’s games live.

The first broadcast is the match between National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets on April 4. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

