June 30, 2017 / 6:02 PM / a month ago

Facebook changes algorithm to curb spammers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it was changing the computer algorithm behind its News Feed to limit the reach of people who have been known to frequently blast out links to clickbait stories, sensationalist websites and misinformation.

The move is another step in the world's largest social network's attempt to weed out spam and would affect a "tiny group" of people who share vast amounts of low-quality public posts daily, Adam Mosseri, Facebook's vice president for the News Feed, said in a statement.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Richard Chang

