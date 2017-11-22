FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
November 22, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Facebook Inc’s first institutional investor, has sold three-quarters of his remaining stake in the social network, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Thiel, who is a member of Facebook's board, now owns 59,913 Class A shares in the company after selling 160,805 shares for about $29 million. bit.ly/2zd34za

Thiel sold roughly 20 million of his 26 million Facebook shares for $400 million following its stock market listing in 2012. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

