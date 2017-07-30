FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook shares could reach $200 in a year -Barron's
July 30, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 5 days ago

Facebook shares could reach $200 in a year -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc shares could rise 16 percent to $200 within a year, the newspaper Barron's said in its July 31 edition, as the social media company's profits ramp up and it expands its reach in video advertising.

Barron's said Facebook's spending will rise in order to build more potentially lucrative advertising into its video, Instagram and Messenger platforms.

Revenue growth will slow and the company will face anti-trust concerns as well as stiff competition, but its earnings per share are still expected to more than double over the next five years, according to the newspaper.

Facebook shares closed at $172.45 on Friday, up nearly 50 percent this year.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski

