a month ago
Facebook hits 2 billion user mark
June 27, 2017 / 5:27 PM / a month ago

Facebook hits 2 billion user mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social media network had 2 billion monthly users.

The company had some 1.94 billion people using its service monthly as of March 31, an increase of 17 percent from a year earlier. (bit.ly/2sefWFL)

Facebook is looking to grow its massive user base, especially in developing nations where the service currently has smaller penetration rates. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

