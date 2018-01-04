FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zuckerberg's 2018 personal challenge focuses on Facebook
January 4, 2018 / 6:47 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Zuckerberg's 2018 personal challenge focuses on Facebook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Protecting users of the social network from abuse and hate and defending it from nation state interference are part of Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s 2018 personal challenge.

Zuckerberg visited every U.S. state, ran 365 miles and learned Mandarin since he first started doing these annual challenges in 2009. (bit.ly/2Cqyune)

Social media companies including Twitter have been pressured by regulators and the European Union to take more steps to remove hate speech on their platforms.

“We won’t prevent all mistakes or abuse, but we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook has faced harsh criticism over its failure to prevent Russian operatives from using its platform for meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Zuckerberg has repeatedly condemned Russia’s attempts to influence the elections through Facebook posts and advertisements and pledged last year to ramp up spending to confront the problem. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

