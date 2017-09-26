FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FactSet's 4th-qtr revenue climbs 13.7 pct as subscriptions rise
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 23 days ago

FactSet's 4th-qtr revenue climbs 13.7 pct as subscriptions rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Financial information provider FactSet Research Systems Inc reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it signed up more subscribers for its analytics and online asset data services.

FactSet’s net income fell to $59.6 million or $1.52 per share in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from $144.3 million, or $3.55 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s profit in the year-ago quarter benefited from a $112.5 million gain related to the sale of its Market Metrics business.

Revenue rose to $326.6 million from $287.3 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.