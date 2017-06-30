FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 30, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a month ago

Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fairfax, Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, is subject to a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital . Fairfax shares tumbled more than 8 percent towards the market close. A Fairfax spokesman was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Hellman & Friedman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.