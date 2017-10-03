FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCR-Sibelco considers acquiring Fairmount Santrol - BBG
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 3, 2017 / 6:03 PM / in 16 days

SCR-Sibelco considers acquiring Fairmount Santrol - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Belgian mining firm SCR-Sibelco NV is considering an acquisition of U.S. frac sand miner Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SCR-Sibelco would consider reverse listing its U.S. division, Unimin Corp, in to Ohio-based Fairmount, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2ymZJAP)

SCR-Sibelco and Fairmount were not immediately available for comment.

Fairmount’s shares rose as much as 11.5 percent to $5.10 on Tuesday, valuing the company at $1.16 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

