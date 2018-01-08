Chile's Falabella says to invest $3.9 bln in Latam through 2021

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella said on Monday that it plans to invest $3.9 billion from 2018 to 2021 to expand its operations in Latin America, with plans to open 108 new stores and eight shopping malls.

Santiago-headquartered Falabella, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial services, operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.