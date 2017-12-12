FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Far Eastern Int'l fined T$8 mln over SWIFT hacking incident
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 9:21 AM / Updated a day ago

Taiwan's Far Eastern Int'l fined T$8 mln over SWIFT hacking incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it had fined Far Eastern International Bank T$8 million ($266,524) due to deficiencies related to its SWIFT system hacking incident.

In October, Taiwan local media reported that hackers sought to steal some $60 million from Far Eastern Bank, and all but $500,000 had been recovered by the bank.

Also in October, a cyber-security firm, BAE Systems Plc, said that a North Korean hacking group was likely responsible for a recent cyber heist in Taiwan. ($1 = 30.0160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Emily Chan; Writing by Jess Macy Yu)

