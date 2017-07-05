FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 5, 2017 / 8:51 PM / a month ago

FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on three multiple myeloma studies testing its immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, in combination with other therapies.

The health regulator said the risks of the combination studies, Keynote-183, Keynote-185 and Keynote-023, outweigh any potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma.

Last month, Merck said it had paused enrolments in two late-stage combination studies in multiple myeloma patients after reports of death. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.