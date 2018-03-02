FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-U.S. judge narrows FDIC lawsuit against banks over RMBS bought by Colonial Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Fdic, as colonial’s receiver, sued units of credit suisse, deutsche bank, first horizon, hsbc, rbs, ubs and wells fargo u.s. Judge dismisses some fdic claims against several banks over residential mortgage-backed securities bought by the failed colonial bank — court ruling u.s. District judge louis stanton in manhattan dismisses claims under section 12 of securities act of 1933, and under nevada and alabama state law Judge refuses to dismiss other claims, in lawsuit over rmbs that the defendant banks issued or underwrote

