FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Powell says more U.S. regulation not always the answer
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 5, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 13 days

Fed's Powell says more U.S. regulation not always the answer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - More rules and regulations are not always the best solution to problems in financial markets and government agencies must take a balanced approach to such decisions, an influential governor being considered to lead the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell, seen as a contender as U.S. President Donald Trump considers who might replace Fed Chair Janet Yellen, told a gathering of bankers, lawyers and investors that industry groups can help to “fill in the cracks” left by competing regulations enforced by various U.S. agencies.

Regulations require banks “to hold larger amounts of high-quality liquid assets so that they can safely meet their potential liquidity needs,” he said.

“There is certainly a role for regulation, but regulation should always take into account the impact that it has on markets, a balance that must be constantly weighed. More regulation is not the best answer to every problem.”

The comments, kicking off a meeting of the Fed-sponsored private-sector Treasury Market Practices Group, could be seen as an outline of Powell’s potential approach to running the U.S. central bank.

Trump said last week he had interviewed four potential nominees for Fed chair, and would make a decision in two or three weeks’ time. Yellen’s term expires in early February, though she could be re-appointed.

Powell did not comment on monetary policy in his prepared remarks. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.