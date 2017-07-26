FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 9 days ago

India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 2.10 billion rupees ($32.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 1.67 billion rupees a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uWwGCa

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.51 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.

Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2 percent lower after the results in a Mumbai market that gained 0.36 percent. ($1 = 64.4025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.