FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Federal Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:15 AM / in 6 days

India's Federal Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India’s Federal Bank Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Net profit rose to 2.64 billion rupees ($40.8 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the mid-sized private-sector lender said on Monday. bit.ly/2yreeCO

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.54 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.39 percent in the September quarter, compared with 2.42 percent in the June quarter and 2.78 percent a year earlier.

Shares of the bank jumped as much as 4 percent after the results in midday trade on the National Stock Exchange. ($1 = 64.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.